Maine Senator, Susan Collins, wants Biden Administration to change Canadian Border restrictions

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (AP) - Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine wants the Biden administration to reconsider U.S.-Canada border restrictions that were imposed a year ago because of the pandemic. Her letter came less than a week after the Department of Homeland Security announced that the U.S., Mexico, and Canada had jointly agreed to maintain land border restrictions until March 21. Collins wrote in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that an “equitable solution” is needed for border communities that recognize lower risk levels. Elsewhere in New England, a state lawmaker in Massachusetts said the state’s coronavirus vaccination suffers from structural racism.

