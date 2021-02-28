Maine Senator, Susan Collins, wants Biden Administration to change Canadian Border restrictions

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) - Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine wants the Biden administration to reconsider U.S.-Canada border restrictions that were imposed a year ago because of the pandemic. Her letter came less than a week after the Department of Homeland Security announced that the U.S., Mexico, and Canada had jointly agreed to maintain land border restrictions until March 21. Collins wrote in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that an “equitable solution” is needed for border communities that recognize lower risk levels. Elsewhere in New England, a state lawmaker in Massachusetts said the state’s coronavirus vaccination suffers from structural racism.

