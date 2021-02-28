Advertisement

Two Vermonters die in car crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A single vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington has claimed the lives of two Vermonters.

It happened just after 6 Saturday morning, closing down the highway for several hours.

Police say 32-year-old Theodore Bowen of Essex Junction was driving north when his car struck a guardrail, veered into the median, rolled, and struck a tree. His passenger, 45-year-old Mechelle Martin of Colchester, also died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation. Police say it’s too early to tell if speed or impairment were factors.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Gov. Scott: ‘Our kids are not OK’
Tyshane Smith
University Mall shooting suspect arrested in Florida
File photo
Owners of company involved in NH crash that killed 7 charged
Nelson the miniature donkey with owner Ashley Kirk.
Small Vermont donkey with big voice goes viral
Police arrest 6, seize stolen guns in St. Johnsbury drug raid

Latest News

FILE
Beansie’s Bus gives back
Mae Jowers of Hardwick celebrated her 100th birthday this week.
Hardwick woman celebrates 100th birthday with car parade
FILE
Burlington mayoral candidates' last weekend before Town Meeting Day
About a month ago, thousands of Vermonters received 1099-Gs from the Labor Department...
Vt. Labor Dept. mails new, fixed 1099-G tax forms