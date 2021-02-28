Two Vermonters die in car crash

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A single vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington has claimed the lives of two Vermonters.

It happened just after 6 Saturday morning, closing down the highway for several hours.

Police say 32-year-old Theodore Bowen of Essex Junction was driving north when his car struck a guardrail, veered into the median, rolled, and struck a tree. His passenger, 45-year-old Mechelle Martin of Colchester, also died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation. Police say it’s too early to tell if speed or impairment were factors.

