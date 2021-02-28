Vt. Labor Dept. mails new, fixed 1099-G tax forms

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Labor says the new 1099-G tax forms are headed to your mailbox. This comes about a month after the department accidentally leaked thousands of Vermonters’ personal information.

The state is putting the 180,000 corrected 1099s in the mail. Officials printed and sent the first batch Friday, and another will be delivered Monday. That means you can expect to get yours sometime this week.

Labor officials say some people will get more than one new form, if they were part of multiple unemployment programs last year. The Department of Labor administered nine different types of benefits through five different unemployment programs in 2020. Claimants can identify the program their 1099-G is for by using the code in the bottom left-hand corner of the tax document.

If the information on any of them isn’t right, contact the labor department. To submit a request to update or reissue a 1099-G form, or to get more information, claimants may call the Claimant Assistance Line at 1-877-214-3332, or use the online platform.

