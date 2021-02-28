What to do Saturday, Feb. 28

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Sunday.

You can celebrate the heart of winter with a parade, bonfire, sledding, food, a maze, and much more. Montpelier’s Parks Staff has created an outdoor event for families to safely enjoy the outdoors and have some fun. All of this will take place at the Montpelier Recreation Field this Sunday.

The opening parade starts at 2 p.m. The cost of admission is a suggested donation of $3-10 or some baked goods.

And another celebrational event you can take part in is the Ohavi Zedek Purim Car-nival.

You can experience the full-fun of a carnival from the comfort of your car. All you have to do is Drive through OZ’s parking lot starting at 9:45 a.m. There will be games, music, a photo booth and more. It’s encouraged to dress up your car and or your family.

The event will also be collecting non-perishable food items for the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf, as a way to give gifts to those less fortunate.

And if you are looking for an artsy way to spend the day you might want to check out “Life in the Abstract,” a presentation of 13 abstract paintings.

These pieces were created by a Vermont artist from Rutland depicting life during COVID. This series is now open for public viewing at the Ellenbogen Gallery. The gallery will also be available online.

