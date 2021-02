BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - THIS SUNDAY ON YOU CAN QUOTE ME, VT. EDUCATION SECRETARY DAN FRENCH AND VT. MENTAL HEALTH COMMISSIONER SARAH SQUIRRELL JOIN US TO DISCUSS NEW SCHOOL GUIDELINES AND NEW DATA ON STUDENT MENTAL HEALTH DURING THE PANDEMIC. WE’LL ALSO GET AN UPDATE ON THE LABOR DEPARTMENT’S 1099G TAX FORM MISTAKE FROM COMMISSIONER MICHAEL HARRINGTON.

Host: Darren Perron

