BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - February will be ending on a pleasant note. Most of today will be mostly cloudy, but it will be mild again with highs in the low 40s. A few showers will move in by late afternoon. There will be a better chance for showers late tonight as a cold front moves through.

March will be coming in like a lion. Showers will be ending Monday morning as the first cold front moves through. Early highs in the 40s will fall through the 30s during the afternoon. A second, Arctic cold front will then come through late afternoon/early evening, with snow showers and possible squalls. Keep that in mind if you have travel plans during that time. The front will plow through during the evening, followed by sharply colder temperatures and windy conditions overnight. Lows will crash into the single digits, with a flash freeze expected. Wind chills could be as low as 30 below into early Tuesday morning, so please keep the pets indoors. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but it will look deceiving as highs will only be in the teens.

Wednesday will be a much warmer day, with highs back into the upper 30s. A few showers or mountain snow showers are possible. The latest trends are showing a colder end to the week, though not as cold as Tuesday. Still, we’ll have to be satisfied with highs in the 20s Friday and Saturday.

