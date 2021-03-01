1,400 plus sign no-confidence petition in UVM president

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Organizers say more than 1,400 University of Vermont faculty, students, staff and community members signed a no-confidence petition in the leadership of UVM president Suresh Garimella as of Monday afternoon.

The move comes over the administration’s plan to phase out roughly 30 academic programs and other factors.

The school announced a proposal in December to phase out low enrollment programs as it addresses a budget deficit of $8.6 million.

A coalition of faculty, students, staff and community members started the petition, saying Garimella’s administration has betrayed UVM’s mission and endangered its academic success.

An email was sent to UVM seeking comment.

