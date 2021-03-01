Advertisement

19 candidates in the race for pet mayor of Fair Haven

Fair Haven's incumbent pet mayor "Murfee" faces a lot of competition to keep his seat this Town...
Fair Haven's incumbent pet mayor "Murfee" faces a lot of competition to keep his seat this Town Meeting Day.(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Town Meeting Day is March 2 in Vermont. And there is a “ruff” contest once again for the pet-mayor of Fair Haven. The popular, top-dog in town has performed well, but no time to “paws” and reflect because a slew of other candidates are clawing their way into the race. Our Cat Viglienzoni has a look at the candidates.

We start with the royal incumbent, “Murfee,” the Cavalier King Charles spaniel. His in-office accomplishments include aiding the previous mayor to get a new playground built, through fundraising. He says he’s proven he can raise money and he’s already barking for more fundraising for a dog park in Fair Haven.

Challenging Murfee this year-- a crowded field of 18 other candidates, from canines to felines to equines and more.

In the dog party, the nibbling nine all tout themselves as eager people-pleasers.

“Rusty’s” camp says he was once a stray on the mean streets of Tennessee. He has a tough backbone for politics.

“Skippy” touts his life experience. His camp says he’s an old man, but he’s also loud and can argue a lot, sounds fit for political office.

Then there are the candidates, who just look the fit.

“Tucker Wright”-- yes, two names-- he just has the look of a politician. Plus, his camp says he likes to shake hands.

Just keep an eye on “Dallas” for those same reasons.

Farmboy, “Shalom,” tri-named, “Maddie Jayne Rice,” heeler pug, “Chip,” a chihuahua named “Brown Dog” and young “Stella” could send this election to the dogs.

But clawing for a coup, the other major political-pet-party-- cats.

“Lula” has a simple, but important message from her campaign: she will eat all the mice. That is all.

“Meko’s” campaign promises are also attention-grabbing. Not only does she like to climb on the fridge, if you vote for her, she will climb on the fridge for you.

“Whisker Hepburn,” “Princess” and “Toonie” are the other felines in the fight.

Finally, the third-party candidates.

A literal dark horse, “Spirit Lee Dimick” may have a blue-blood name, but this American paint horse he’s ready to put in some blue-collar work, raising money through horseback riding.

And speaking of blue, for the first time, a bearded dragon named “Blue.” Don’t let the rugged appearance get you. His camp says he is actually a fancy, classy, gentleman.

Some winged candidates, but no political vultures.

A chicken named “Kernel.” Her camp boasted her intelligence on the farm, like being able to fly to her owner’s arm, but will it translate to political office?

A pet bird named “Tiki” says it will bring a calmer energy as it’s not as loud as other pet-bird politicians.

And voters in Fair Haven aren’t afraid of a third party. After all, the first animal mayor was a goat named “Lincoln.”

Good luck to the candidates this Town Meeting Day!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two Vermonters die in car crash
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
Maine Senator wants border constrictions reconsidered
Collins wants Biden administration to change Canadian border restrictions
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence

Latest News

File photo
Vermont begins process of returning state workers to offices
File photo
Pandemic politics: Will Burlington voters choose a new mayor?
A Hardwick couple shares free doughnuts with their community.
Vermont couple shares sweet treats with community
The Rutland City Fire Department added three full-time firefighters on Monday.
Rutland City adds 3 full-time firefighters
Mayor Chris Rosenquest-File photo
Plattsburgh Mayor Rosenquest in quarantine