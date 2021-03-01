Advertisement

Are Vermont companies embracing employees working from home?

By Céline McArthur
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are closing in on a year since the pandemic drove many in the workforce to change the way they approach their jobs and get their work done.

Working from home has not only been an adjustment for workers, but for employers as well.

Betsy Bishop is the president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce and she has spent the past year finding out how it’s worked for companies that went remote in Vermont. She spoke to our Celine McArthur about what she found. Watch the video to see the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two Vermonters die in car crash
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
Maine Senator wants border constrictions reconsidered
Collins wants Biden administration to change Canadian border restrictions
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence

Latest News

Suresh Garimella-File photo
1,400 plus sign no-confidence petition in leadership of UVM president
cuomo
Cuomo’s political future in question amid sexual harassment allegations
walgreens
Walgreens scheduling issue leaves some waiting on 2nd COVID shots
Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo
Cuomo’s political future in question amid sexual harassment allegations
Three women are campaigning to keep the Raider name and logo in Rutland, Vermont.
S.O.S. campaign in Rutland