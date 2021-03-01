Advertisement

Former Vermont mall store to become COVID-19 vaccine hub

Berlin Mall
Berlin Mall(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERLIN, Vt. (AP) - An empty store in the Berlin Mall is going to become COVID Vaccine Hub for the Central Vermont Medical Center.

The hospital is going to set up shop next in a portion of the vacant storefront, making it possible for the hospital, which has been vaccinating 50 Vermonters per day who are 75 or older, to increase the number to 200 when it opens and increase the number to 400 by April.

The clinic will be staffed five days a week by roughly three dozen medical professionals.

The hospital has vaccinated 3,500 people in less than a month, but they did so using conference rooms and the lobby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

