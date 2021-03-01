Gospel Fest goes virtual

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday, the sounds of gospel music rang out, not from Burlington’s Flynn Theater, but through the computer.

Typically, Gospel Fest joins two choirs to sing and worship as one. But this year, the New Alpha Missionary Baptist Church presented its program online. Organizers weaved together music clips from past events and interviews with choir members.

“It helps us get through these hard trying times. The music helps lift our spirits and keep our soul intact until we get a chance to worship zoomly again. It’s been inspirational,” said Rev. Christopher Von Cockrell of New Alpha Missionary Baptist Church.

Leaders say a big benefit of going virtual is the church has attracted a bunch of new members from across the country.

