Advertisement

Gospel Fest goes virtual

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday, the sounds of gospel music rang out, not from Burlington’s Flynn Theater, but through the computer.

Typically, Gospel Fest joins two choirs to sing and worship as one. But this year, the New Alpha Missionary Baptist Church presented its program online. Organizers weaved together music clips from past events and interviews with choir members.

“It helps us get through these hard trying times. The music helps lift our spirits and keep our soul intact until we get a chance to worship zoomly again. It’s been inspirational,” said Rev. Christopher Von Cockrell of New Alpha Missionary Baptist Church.

Leaders say a big benefit of going virtual is the church has attracted a bunch of new members from across the country.

Related Stories:

Gospel Fest gears up for online retrospective

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two Vermonters die in car crash
Maine Senator wants border constrictions reconsidered
Maine Senator, Susan Collins, wants Biden Administration to change Canadian Border restrictions
About a month ago, thousands of Vermonters received 1099-Gs from the Labor Department...
Vt. Labor Dept. mails new, fixed 1099-G tax forms
The Hard'ack Recreation Area has been busy this year -- and staff say it looks like one of the...
Hard’ack Recreation Area seeing a lot of foot traffic
arrested handcuff graphic
U.S. Marshals, SBPD arrest Maine shooting suspect

Latest News

The first episode of Color Lines in the Green Mountains, featuring Tabitha Moore, is available...
Kiah Morris introduces new show ‘Color Lines in the Green Mountains’
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbwire fence
FILE
North Country leaders respond to Gov. Cuomo harassment claims
File Image
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo second sexual harassment allegations