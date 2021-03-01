Hassan reintroduces passenger rail bill to help loan program

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has reintroduced a bill to help develop passenger and short line railroads.

The bill, which Hassan, a Democrat, reintroduced Friday with Republican Sen. John Thune, of South Dakota, would make it easier for businesses and communities to apply for a loan program that could help finance projects like the Capitol Corridor Project that would connect Manchester and Nashua to Boston via commuter rail.

The bill is supported by the mayors of Manchester and Nashua, and New Hampshire Business for Rail Expansion.

