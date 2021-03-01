Advertisement

Hundreds claim decades of abuse by 150 NH youth center staffers

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Abuse allegations against New Hampshire’s state-run youth detention center have grown to include 230 men and women who say they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers between 1963 and 2018.

Rus Rilee sued the state in January 2020 on behalf of three dozen clients alleging abuse at the Youth Development Center between 1982 and 2014.

The case had been on hold in deference to an ongoing criminal investigation, though the state recently moved to dismiss it.

The director of the Division for Children Youth and Families says the agency is committed to protecting children and is cooperating with the investigation.

