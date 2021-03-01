Advertisement

Ice fishing shanties must be removed before ice weakens

Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife
Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says ice fishing shanties must be removed from Vermont lakes before the ice weakens.

State law requires a shanty to be removed before the ice becomes unsafe or unable to support the structure out of the water or before the last Sunday in March, whichever comes first.

The department says all the shanty’s contents, debris, wood and supports must be removed so they are not a hazard in the spring.

The department says the fine for not removing an ice fishing shanty from the ice can be $1,000.

