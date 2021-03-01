Isle La Motte forced to postpone budget vote

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Isle La Motte is postponing its Town Meeting Day budget vote.

The town was forced to delay the budget vote because the select board violated the state’s open meeting law.

Select board members had conversations about the budget without warning the public about them.

It’s not clear when the new vote will happen.

But residents in Isle LaMotte will still vote on Town Meeting Day on the community’s school budget.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.