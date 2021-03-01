Advertisement

Isle La Motte forced to postpone budget vote

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Isle La Motte is postponing its Town Meeting Day budget vote.

The town was forced to delay the budget vote because the select board violated the state’s open meeting law.

Select board members had conversations about the budget without warning the public about them.

It’s not clear when the new vote will happen.

But residents in Isle LaMotte will still vote on Town Meeting Day on the community’s school budget.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two Vermonters die in car crash
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
Maine Senator wants border constrictions reconsidered
Collins wants Biden administration to change Canadian border restrictions
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence

Latest News

File photo
UVM Cancer Center research identifies potential cancer treatment target
fhm
19 candidates in the race for pet mayor of Fair Haven
chc
UVM Cancer Center research identifies potential cancer treatment target
Dartmouth College
COVID-19 cases at Dartmouth College spike