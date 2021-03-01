Land purchase creates community forest in Hanover

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A new community forest will provide hiking and snowshoeing trails as well as a migration corridor for wildlife in Hanover.

The Trust for Public Land, the Hanover Conservancy and the town of Hanover recently announced the creation and permanent protection of the Mink Brook Community Forest.

The 254-acre space will be owned by the town and will be accessible to about 35,000 people who live and work within three miles of the property near Dartmouth College.

Hanover Town Manager Julia Griffin said the property is probably the most important purchase in the town’s effort to protect an “emerald necklace” stretching from Hanover’s southern border to the Connecticut River.

