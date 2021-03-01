Maine ends UVM Women’s Hockey season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hockey team saw its season come to a disappointing end with a 3-1 loss to Maine in the Hockey East quarterfinals Sunday at Gutterson Fieldhouse. With the loss, Vermont finishes the season at 6-5.

The Black Bears would stake out an early lead, with Ida Kuoppala providing the only tally of the first two periods eight minutes into the first. The Cats had numerous chances, but couldn’t solve Maine keeper Loryn Porter for more than forty minutes.

UVM finally got on the board early in the third period, with Corinne McCool blasting a one-timer into the top left corner to tie it. But Maine would regain the advantage with just over seven minutes remaining on a turnover leading to another Kuoppala tally. Maine would add a third goal with exactly two minutes left off the stick of Celine Tedenby to seal Vermont’s fate.

“Nothing short of devastating for us,” said UVM head coach Jim Plumer after the game.”I think it took us a period to get in a good rhythm...We had abundant chances and then a couple turnovers end up in the back of our net. So disappointing end, no doubt this has been a special group and the seniors gave us everything they had. And for a team, think about it, we’ve been together since the end of August and we played 11 games, I couldn’t ask for any more from a group of people.”

Vermont finishes the season on a four-game losing streak after starting 6-1, but Plumer suggested the month layoff from mid-January to mid-February may have done a lot to slow their momentum. At 6-5, it’s UVM’s first winning season since a 15-14-9 campaign in 2016-17.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.