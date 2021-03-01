Advertisement

Maine ends UVM Women’s Hockey season

Black Bears upset Cats 3-1 in Hockey East quarterfinals
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hockey team saw its season come to a disappointing end with a 3-1 loss to Maine in the Hockey East quarterfinals Sunday at Gutterson Fieldhouse. With the loss, Vermont finishes the season at 6-5.

The Black Bears would stake out an early lead, with Ida Kuoppala providing the only tally of the first two periods eight minutes into the first. The Cats had numerous chances, but couldn’t solve Maine keeper Loryn Porter for more than forty minutes.

UVM finally got on the board early in the third period, with Corinne McCool blasting a one-timer into the top left corner to tie it. But Maine would regain the advantage with just over seven minutes remaining on a turnover leading to another Kuoppala tally. Maine would add a third goal with exactly two minutes left off the stick of Celine Tedenby to seal Vermont’s fate.

“Nothing short of devastating for us,” said UVM head coach Jim Plumer after the game.”I think it took us a period to get in a good rhythm...We had abundant chances and then a couple turnovers end up in the back of our net. So disappointing end, no doubt this has been a special group and the seniors gave us everything they had. And for a team, think about it, we’ve been together since the end of August and we played 11 games, I couldn’t ask for any more from a group of people.”

Vermont finishes the season on a four-game losing streak after starting 6-1, but Plumer suggested the month layoff from mid-January to mid-February may have done a lot to slow their momentum. At 6-5, it’s UVM’s first winning season since a 15-14-9 campaign in 2016-17.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two Vermonters die in car crash
Maine Senator wants border constrictions reconsidered
Maine Senator, Susan Collins, wants Biden Administration to change Canadian Border restrictions
FILE
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
About a month ago, thousands of Vermonters received 1099-Gs from the Labor Department...
Vt. Labor Dept. mails new, fixed 1099-G tax forms
The Hard'ack Recreation Area has been busy this year -- and staff say it looks like one of the...
Hard’ack Recreation Area seeing a lot of foot traffic

Latest News

Spartans claim upset win in Cadets’ season debut
Castleton downs Norwich Women’s Hockey in overtime
Vermont can’t hold early lead in 3-2 loss to Riverhawks
Icecats Swept by UMass-Lowell
Scores and highlights from around the state of Vermont
H.S. Hockey for Saturday, February 27th
Highlights from wins by BFA-Fairfax, CVU, Essex, Rice and St. Johnsbury boys basketball
H.S. basketball for Friday, February 26th