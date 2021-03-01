MiVT: PupCakes Bakery

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Edwards Family loves dogs. What began as a way to spoil their own pups for special occasions, is now a chance for you to do the same. PupCakes Bakery is a fun family business run out of their home in Milton.

“I just started baking and then I was like, you know what? I think we can take this to craft fairs. So we started doing craft fairs and got a lot of really good feedback, so then I put up a Facebook page,” co-owner Brandy Edwards said.

With the help of their kids and dogs, Brandy and Ricky Edwards have created a bakery for those who bark!

Cakes, cookies, cupcakes or donuts: you name it, they probably make it.

“We’ve got two dogs, they’re our taste testers. So, I know if there’s something they don’t like, no other dog will like it. So we never make it again. They eat everything,” explained Brandy.

Good enough for people to eat, PupCakes Bakery has canine confections down to a science, using local ingredients like flour and eggs.

And, they look just like people food. That’s partially thanks to husband Ricky’s background as a pastry chef.

“So I actually make them human first, and then we see what we take out, what we can put in,” he explained.

Sugar is replaced with honey or maple syrup, and many of these creations can be made gluten-free.

“I go through and do exhaustive research to see what would work for us and what wouldn’t. So some of the things that I’ve worked on are meringue cakes made out of egg whites. Things like that that have a great taste but are also really good for the dogs,” said Ricky.

After a vet checks to make sure ingredients are good to go, they bring the goodies to customers for test runs.

With craft shows closed, they commission custom orders via Facebook.

“Oh, it takes a lot of time because everything is just, you know, freshly done. So we’ll usually pick like one day on the weekend and be like OK, this is the day for our doughnuts. And we’ll spend all day just making doughnuts for orders,” said Brandy, explaining orders should be made at least a week in advance.

The best part? Some of their proceeds go to the Vermont Paws and Boots service dog program, which partners veterans and first responders with rescued service dogs.

So, next time you want to pamper your pup and do some good, maybe grab a PupCake.

