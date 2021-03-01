Advertisement

Nearly 4M doses of J&J virus vaccine on way to states

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine are being delivered to U.S. states for injections starting on Tuesday.

The White House said the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded.

Though the new shot is easier to administer and requires only one dose, the administration is not altering its distribution plans.

The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted overwhelmingly Sunday to recommend the vaccine for adults 18 years old and up. It adds to the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that were authorized in December.

How is COVID-19 affecting your county? Safety in schools depends on having safer communities. Proper mask use, keeping 6...

Posted by CDC on Friday, February 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two Vermonters die in car crash
Maine Senator wants border constrictions reconsidered
Collins wants Biden administration to change Canadian border restrictions
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
About a month ago, thousands of Vermonters received 1099-Gs from the Labor Department...
Vt. Labor Dept. mails new, fixed 1099-G tax forms
The Hard'ack Recreation Area has been busy this year -- and staff say it looks like one of the...
Hard’ack Recreation Area seeing a lot of foot traffic

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo the Toyota logo is displayed at their shop on the...
US probing engine fires in nearly 1.9M Toyota RAV4 SUVs
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail-File photo
Vermont trail group open to state help on rail-trail upkeep
The University of New Hampshire-File photo
University of New Hampshire gets $3M to study wilderness therapy for teens
U.S. Capitol
Democratic voting bill would make biggest changes in decades