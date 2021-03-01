Advertisement

NH maple farmers welcoming visitors, with limitations this year

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Some maple producers in New Hampshire are welcoming visitors this season, with coronavirus-related restrictions in place.

March is considered Maple Month in New Hampshire, with open houses held at maple businesses. The state’s “Maple Weekend” is March 20-21. Most operations had to close last year when the pandemic started, but this year, some will allow limited visitors, with social distancing, face masks, and other requirements.

At the Eldridge Family Sugar House in Tamworth, for example, time slot tours will be held during the last two weekends of the month.

“We will be offering two walk-through tours an hour, which will allow for us to sanitize between groups,” and have set up new serving windows for syrup and ice cream, the family said on their website.

Just Maple at Green Acres Farm in Tilton said its gift shop will be open daily, and “we can welcome one group in at a time in order to social distance.”

Many producers are offering curbside pickup and shipping options.

