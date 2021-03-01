Advertisement

NH senator eyes for-profit colleges that target veterans

Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo
Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Democratic senator from New Hampshire says she wants to prevent for-profit colleges from exploiting veterans and service members.

Sen. Maggie Hassan said Sunday her proposal would help stop aggressive recruiting of veterans, service members and their families by the colleges.

The proposal would prevent the colleges from receiving more than 85% of their revenue from the federal government.

Hassan and other senators have said for-profit colleges have seen increased enrollment in the wake of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

