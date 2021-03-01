North Country leaders respond to Gov. Cuomo harassment claims

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is apologizing amid sexual harassment allegations. For the first time, he acknowledges some of his behavior “may have been insensitive or too personal.”

In a statement released Sunday evening, Cuomo says he’ll cooperate with an investigation. The state’s attorney general, Letitia James, will lead the job. Cuomo maintains he never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone, but he admits to teasing and cracking jokes in an attempt to be “playful.”

North Country leaders are responding to the allegations.

Republican New York State Senator Dan Stec says, “Governor Cuomo should resign,” calling the claims “very troubling” and stressing Cuomo “can’t be trusted to lead.” Meanwhile, Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik calls Cuomo “a criminal sexual predator” and demands he resign immediately. She also commends the two women for their bravery and courage to come forward. Republican Assemblyman Matt Simpson is also calling for a swift investigation. And Democratic Assemblyman Billy Jones says, “Allegations of sexual harassment must be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. A genuinely independent investigation is necessary.”

