Parents, teachers react to state’s new Education Recovery Plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials say they know your students are struggling, and they say they’re sure permanently resuming in-person instruction is the solution.

This week Governor Scott said “our kids are not ok” and plans to make the reopening of schools a top priority. WCAX News spoke to parents and educators about the toll this year has taken on their kids, and what they hope happens in the future.

“Anything the governor could do to provide some interactive experiences for these high school kids I think it would be great,” said Burlington parent Caroline Beer.

Beer says this year has proved challenging for her high school-aged children.

“I worry most about the mental health toll. I think that they can probably catch up on the academic work or do an extra year at school, but the depression and anxiety that I see in my own kids and their friends makes me really sad,” said Beer.

Taylor Goodland is both a parent and a teacher at St. Albans Town School. He says some of his 7th- and 8th-graders are struggling.

“I feel like being around their peers creates a lot of engagement for them with their learning. I mean, they’re doing their best. I really believe that 100 percent, but there’s definitely some students who, without their peers present, are just feeling a disconnect from school and learning and the value it has overall,” said Goodland.

State officials say they’re seeing data that supports the same. That’s why they’re pushing districts to get their kids back in class full time as soon as possible. Still, they say the real work will start during summer vacation.

“I think the summer does offer some great opportunities for students,” said Don Tinney, president of the Vermont-NEA.

Tinney says summer programs could be key to student recovery. But, he says the activities should focus less on making up credits and more on cultivating a community.

“I do think it’s very important that we allow our students to return to the joy of learning, that we have a lot of play-based activities, and that students are actively engaged with each other,” said Tinney.

There has also been talk about vaccinating Vermont’s 30,000 educators to help get schools back to 100 percent in person. With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine authorized, Governor Phil Scott says the state will likely adjust it’s eligibility strategy this week.

