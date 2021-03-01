Plattsburgh Mayor Rosenquest in quarantine

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The mayor of Plattsburgh and his family are in quarantine.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says he got a call from his family’s day care Monday morning saying their son had to quarantine for the next 10 days after another child tested positive for COVID-19.

Rosenquest says as a precaution, they’re staying home with him until the health department gives the OK to leave.

Tracy and I got a call from our daycare this morning informing us that Miles must quarantine for the next 10-days due to exposure. Another student in his classroom lab-tested positive for COVID-19. — Mayor Chris Rosenquest (@MayorChrisR) March 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.