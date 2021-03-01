Advertisement

Plattsburgh Mayor Rosenquest in quarantine

Mayor Chris Rosenquest-File photo
Mayor Chris Rosenquest-File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The mayor of Plattsburgh and his family are in quarantine.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says he got a call from his family’s day care Monday morning saying their son had to quarantine for the next 10 days after another child tested positive for COVID-19.

Rosenquest says as a precaution, they’re staying home with him until the health department gives the OK to leave.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

