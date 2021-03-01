Rutland City adds 3 full-time firefighters

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland City Fire Department is adding three new hires to their team.

Monday morning, Arthur Howard, Austin Pearo and Brian Porch were sworn in as full-time firefighters. The three men had worked as part-time employees with the department.

It’s not often the city hires this many firefighters at once.

The new hires bring the department total to 28 people, including officers and the chief.

The Rutland City Fire Department added three full-time firefighters on Monday. (Courtesy: Rutland City Fire Department)

