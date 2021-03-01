Advertisement

Rutland City adds 3 full-time firefighters

The Rutland City Fire Department added three full-time firefighters on Monday.
The Rutland City Fire Department added three full-time firefighters on Monday.(Courtesy: Rutland City Fire Department)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Mar. 1, 2021
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland City Fire Department is adding three new hires to their team.

Monday morning, Arthur Howard, Austin Pearo and Brian Porch were sworn in as full-time firefighters. The three men had worked as part-time employees with the department.

It’s not often the city hires this many firefighters at once.

The new hires bring the department total to 28 people, including officers and the chief.

