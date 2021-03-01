Advertisement

Shaheen introducing bill to improve access to health care

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen-File photo
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen-File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire is introducing a bill to improve access to health care by lowering premiums and deductibles for low- and middle-income families.

She said in a statement Friday the Improving Health Insurance Affordability Act would expand coverage to more than 4 million people who are currently uninsured and reduce health care costs for millions more who already have coverage.

The bill would expand eligibility for the Affordable Care Act’s premium tax credits for Health Insurance Marketplace coverage for individuals who currently are ineligible.

It also would make the premium tax credits more comprehensive for people who are currently eligible for them.

