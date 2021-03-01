S.O.S. campaign in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday is Town Meeting Day in Vermont, and on the ballot in Rutland are three people outraged over a new school mascot, making the former Rutland Raiders a campaign issue.

Some community members remain upset over changing the school’s mascot from the Raiders to the Ravens. It was approved by the School Board in a 6-4 vote last month.

Some students and alumni pushed for the change, saying the Raiders name and logo is offensive to Native Americans. Opponents of the name change argue the residents didn’t get enough say. So, there are three people running for positions on the School Board.

Charlene Seward, Tricia O’Connor and Stephanie Stoodley represent the S.O.S. campaign. If elected, they will demand that changing the mascot name be reconsidered. Recently, they have been campaigning heavily, holding 25 sign-and-waves in eight days.

“The S.O.S. campaign that has been started, it started online and it’s grown into something big, but we all bring each individual things to the table and while we’re called the S.O.S. group, I believe each one of us has our own votes not necessarily to do with that as well,” said Stoodley.

“If I were going by the honks of the horns that we get and the energy on the street here, I would say it’s a done deal. But you never know and ultimately, the only thing that matters is the people, the community has had their chance to be heard and at the end of the day, we’re all winners,” said O’Connor.

There are three open seats on the school board and seven people running.

Tuesday, our Olivia Lyons will be following the races in Rutland City closely and will have a live report on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m. with the results.

