Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX)- Police say speed and failing to buckle up appear to have been factors in a weekend crash that killed two Vermonters.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 89 in South Burlington.

Police say Theodore Bowen, 32, of Essex Junction, was driving north when he hit a guardrail, veered into the median, flipped and smashed into a tree.

Bowen and his passenger, Mechelle Martin, 45, of Colchester, both died in the crash.

Vermont State Police posted to Twitter Monday morning saying speed and not wearing seat belts appear to have been factors in the crash.

The investigation is still underway.

