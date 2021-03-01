Sununu among other governors oppose COVID relief bill

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Nearly two dozen governors do not support the COVID-relief bill just passed by the U.S. House, including New Hampshire’s governor.

Governor Chris Sununu says passing the bill sends the message that Washington politicians expect New Hampshire taxpayers to “subsidize poorly run, cash-strapped states.”

In a post on social media, Sununu says the bill allocates aid based on a state’s unemployed population, rather than just its actual population. He says that’s unfair and hurts the states that have managed well during the pandemic.

The governor says that will leave New Hampshire taxpayers paying for states like California, New York and New Jersey.

He said he is disappointed in Representative Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas for their votes. Sununu is calling Senator Maggie Hassan to oppose what he calls a “bail-out”.

The House passed the $1.9T COVID relief bill over the weekend. It’s now up to the Senate to decide if it gets the go-ahead.

THREAD: Today I joined a bipartisan group of 21 other governors raising the alarm over the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Its passage would send the unmistakable message that Washington politicians expect New Hampshire taxpayers to subsidize poorly run, cash-strapped states. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) February 27, 2021

