Sununu among other governors oppose COVID relief bill

Gov. Chris Sununu
Gov. Chris Sununu (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Nearly two dozen governors do not support the COVID-relief bill just passed by the U.S. House, including New Hampshire’s governor.

Governor Chris Sununu says passing the bill sends the message that Washington politicians expect New Hampshire taxpayers to “subsidize poorly run, cash-strapped states.”

In a post on social media, Sununu says the bill allocates aid based on a state’s unemployed population, rather than just its actual population. He says that’s unfair and hurts the states that have managed well during the pandemic.

The governor says that will leave New Hampshire taxpayers paying for states like California, New York and New Jersey.

He said he is disappointed in Representative Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas for their votes. Sununu is calling Senator Maggie Hassan to oppose what he calls a “bail-out”.

The House passed the $1.9T COVID relief bill over the weekend. It’s now up to the Senate to decide if it gets the go-ahead.

