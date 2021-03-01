Advertisement

Town reschedules town meeting, election over mailing glitch

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POWNAL, Vt. (AP) - Officials in the southern Vermont town of Pownal have been forced to postpone next week’s Town Meeting election until the end of the month after 1,100 town reports mailed to voters were returned by the post office because of incorrect addresses.

The reports with annual ballot and budget information must legally be mailed to voters 10 days prior to an election, which was scheduled for this coming Tuesday. The Bennington Banner reports the select board decided to set a new town floor meeting for March 29 and an election for March 30.

