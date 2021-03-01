Advertisement

University of New Hampshire gets $3M to study wilderness therapy for teens

The University of New Hampshire-File photo
The University of New Hampshire-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - The University of New Hampshire is getting nearly $3 million to study the effectiveness of wilderness therapy in treating teens with depression, anxiety and substance use disorders.

Officials say the grant money will allow the university’s Outdoor Behavioral Healthcare Center to conduct the first randomized clinical trial to compare the treatment and outcomes for several groups of youth.

Half of the participants will receive the standard cognitive behavioral therapy in their own communities, while half will participate in wilderness experiences such as hiking, backcountry travel and climbing.

Researchers will work with leading accredited outdoor behavioral health centers in Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Wisconsin and Georgia.

