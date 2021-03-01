UVM Cancer Center research identifies potential cancer treatment target

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New research from the University of Vermont Cancer Center has identified a potential cancer treatment target.

It’s a specific protein found in cells that aids in cell division. It turns out that tumor cells depend on this protein more than regular cells do.

UVM Cancer Center Researcher Jason Stumpff says targeting a protein like this could help lead to a treatment for cancerous cells that would be less harmful to normal cells.

“This is pretty exciting because it might provide sort of an Achilles’ heel to the tumor cells that would allow future treatments to specifically limit cancer cell growth and not affect normal cells,” Stumpff said.

The research has been going on for five years now and was published last week. It involved work with scientists across five countries.

The next steps are to figure out why tumor cells depend on this gene and to try to find other genes that could lead to cancer treatments.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Stumpff.

Click here for more on the research.

