Advertisement

Vermont begins process of returning state workers to offices

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is getting ready to make it possible for more state employees to return to their pre-pandemic workplaces.

Beginning April 1, state officials will be able to authorize requests from more workers to return to their worksite, if they would like to and if there is enough capacity to do so in the office while meeting state distancing guidelines.

In general, though, state employees who can telework should expect to do so through at least May 31.

Administration Secretary Susanne Young says the state is considering what steps it can take to maintain flexibility in remote work and work schedules after the pandemic is over.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

FILE
Two Vermonters die in car crash
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
Maine Senator wants border constrictions reconsidered
Collins wants Biden administration to change Canadian border restrictions
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence

Latest News

File photo
Pandemic politics: Will Burlington voters choose a new mayor?
A Hardwick couple shares free doughnuts with their community.
Vermont couple shares sweet treats with community
The Rutland City Fire Department added three full-time firefighters on Monday.
Rutland City adds 3 full-time firefighters
Mayor Chris Rosenquest-File photo
Plattsburgh Mayor Rosenquest in quarantine