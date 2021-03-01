Vermont begins process of returning state workers to offices

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is getting ready to make it possible for more state employees to return to their pre-pandemic workplaces.

Beginning April 1, state officials will be able to authorize requests from more workers to return to their worksite, if they would like to and if there is enough capacity to do so in the office while meeting state distancing guidelines.

In general, though, state employees who can telework should expect to do so through at least May 31.

Administration Secretary Susanne Young says the state is considering what steps it can take to maintain flexibility in remote work and work schedules after the pandemic is over.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)