Vermont couple shares sweet treats with community

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - “Early Monday morning when you have to go to work is probably the worst hour of the week,” Elizabeth Rossano said.

When it comes to cures for the Monday morning blues, nothing is more well-rounded than the doughnut.

“There’s something super comforting about them in the morning,” Rossano said.

So, every Monday morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. for nearly two months, Elizabeth Rossano and her husband, Griffin Lussier, have been handing them out for free in front of Dona’s Car Store along Route 15 in Hardwick.

“It’s something kind of outrageous, getting up in the morning, giving stuff away, no questions asked,” Lussier said.

After developing a love for cake doughnuts last year, Rossano decided during the pandemic she was going to make her own.

“After that, I just couldn’t stop making them,” she said.

She gave the extra ones to neighbors and family until eventually, she made so many, she created a Facebook group to announce her free doughnut giveaways.

“If you’re willing to travel for a free doughnut, you can join this group,” Rossano said.

Almost immediately, people were donating cash and ingredients.

“A lot of people really appreciate it and that’s awesome,” Lussier said.

“It was just incredible, how immediately I started making new friends, started meeting my neighbors more,” Rossano said.

The root star of these tasty treats is exactly that-- potatoes. Rossano and Lussier recently moved into a home that used to serve as a potato barn, which piqued Elizabeth’s interest. Then she found an old New England potato doughnut recipe.

“It just has this heavenly texture that I haven’t found in any other cake doughnut,” Rossano said.

Every Sunday night, Rossano and Lussier livestream their doughnut-making adventures. They make six to seven dozen.

“That’s just been the most fun, chatting with people while we’re making them,” Rossano said.

But the chatting doesn’t stop Sunday night. Each person who picks up doughnuts from Rossano and Lussier seems to have a story to tell.

“I’m out here because I’m on my way to work and I’m bringing doughnuts to two of my co-workers because this is a wonderful thing that they’re doing,” said Victoria Bastress of Walden.

“It’s really nice,” Daisy Roianov said. “My mom told me the story how people bring them the supplies for them to make the doughnuts.”

“We had a woman who works as an EMT get off of her shift at 6 in the morning, pull in and get a doughnut from us and she said, ‘You guys are saints.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know,’” Lussier said.

About 50 of the treats are handed out each Monday. Believe it or not, there have been some Monday mornings, where there have been leftover doughnuts, so Rossano takes those and donates them to a nearby food pantry.

“Maybe we’re starting to realize that allowing somebody to give you the gift is actually the greatest gift you can give them in return,” she said.

So now if someone ever asks why this community feels so complete, you’ll know it’s because the people here start each week with a free pick-me-up treat.

