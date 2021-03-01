Advertisement

Vermont trail group open to state help on rail-trail upkeep

The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail-File photo
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail-File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The group that is overseeing the construction of the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail says it is open to the idea of having the state of Vermont help maintain the trail once it’s finished.

Ken Brown, of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers, which has led the effort to build the cross-state multiuse trail for more than two decades, says he welcomes the conversation underway now with the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation over the expected $350,000 annual maintenance, which is expected to be completed next year.

The trail will run between Swanton and St. Johnsbury.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

FILE
Two Vermonters die in car crash
Maine Senator wants border constrictions reconsidered
Collins wants Biden administration to change Canadian border restrictions
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
About a month ago, thousands of Vermonters received 1099-Gs from the Labor Department...
Vt. Labor Dept. mails new, fixed 1099-G tax forms
The Hard'ack Recreation Area has been busy this year -- and staff say it looks like one of the...
Hard’ack Recreation Area seeing a lot of foot traffic

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Hassan reintroduces passenger rail bill to help loan program
The University of New Hampshire-File photo
University of New Hampshire gets $3M to study wilderness therapy for teens
Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo
NH senator eyes for-profit colleges that target veterans