Vermont trail group open to state help on rail-trail upkeep

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The group that is overseeing the construction of the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail says it is open to the idea of having the state of Vermont help maintain the trail once it’s finished.

Ken Brown, of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers, which has led the effort to build the cross-state multiuse trail for more than two decades, says he welcomes the conversation underway now with the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation over the expected $350,000 annual maintenance, which is expected to be completed next year.

The trail will run between Swanton and St. Johnsbury.

