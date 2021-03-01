Vermonters 65+ can register for COVID vaccine Monday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The next phase of the vaccine rollout in Vermont begins Monday with people 65-years-old and older.

The registration opens at 8:15 a.m. Monday both online and through a call center. Click here to register online or call 855-722-7878.

About 42,000 Vermonters fall into this category.

University of Vermont Medical Center Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Tim Lahey says what is notable about Monday is this marks the last section of those that have been considered “most vulnerable” since the beginning of the pandemic, besides those with chronic health conditions.

Dr. Lahey says Vermont’s place in the top 10 in vaccine distribution per capita is something to celebrate.

But some still feel we are behind when comparing to other states in New England. Dr. Lahey says feeling as though we could be moving quicker is a good thing.

“I want us to feel a sense of urgency about this. Every shot in an arm has a chance of saving a life. There are open vaccine appointments for those eligible, and if I could come to every single one of their houses and convince them to go, I would, because this is still a life or death emergency. We also should feel impatient, I want more people to get this every day. So I am glad people are feeling enthusiastic about the day they get the shot too,” said Dr. Lahey.

Dr. Lahey also says going forward people should feel comforted by the data coming out consistently citing that the vaccination is safe and effective.

He says we are still a ways away from full population vaccination, or even herd immunity, but where we are is a big accomplishment.

“I do think it’s a great accomplishment to get near to the end of vaccinating those that are vulnerable just as the result of age. The next group I am most interested in getting to next are adults of any age who have chronic medical conditions. Once we get those vulnerable people vaccinated, then I think we will feel more comfortable that those most vulnerable will be less likely to end up in hospitals or ICU’s,” said Dr. Lahey.

The next group of eligible people in Vermont will be those with certain chronic health conditions. We expect to hear more on Tuesday when they will be able to sign up.

Vermont’s governor says he’s looking forward to the Johnson & Johnson shot helping to speed up time frames in the state.

“We reached an important milestone in our work to end the pandemic: 100,000 Vermonters have received at least their first dose,” said Governor Phil Scott in a statement over the weekend.

