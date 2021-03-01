Advertisement

VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbwire fence

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to a local couple, one bobcat is still safely bounding through the Burlington area.

A bobcat got its back paw stuck in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes, but luckily Kara Quinn saw it happen. When police told her it’d be a while before they could get there, she and her husband Chris grabbed the wire cutters and headed to the hill where the bobcat was stuck. After a few minutes, Chris freed the creature, and it took off into the woods uninjured.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two Vermonters die in car crash
Maine Senator wants border constrictions reconsidered
Maine Senator, Susan Collins, wants Biden Administration to change Canadian Border restrictions
About a month ago, thousands of Vermonters received 1099-Gs from the Labor Department...
Vt. Labor Dept. mails new, fixed 1099-G tax forms
The Hard'ack Recreation Area has been busy this year -- and staff say it looks like one of the...
Hard’ack Recreation Area seeing a lot of foot traffic
arrested handcuff graphic
U.S. Marshals, SBPD arrest Maine shooting suspect

Latest News

The first episode of Color Lines in the Green Mountains, featuring Tabitha Moore, is available...
Kiah Morris introduces new show ‘Color Lines in the Green Mountains’
FILE
North Country leaders respond to Gov. Cuomo harassment claims
Gospel Fest 2021 organizers weaved together music clips from past events and interviews with...
Gospel Fest goes virtual
File Image
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo second sexual harassment allegations