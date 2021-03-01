VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbwire fence

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to a local couple, one bobcat is still safely bounding through the Burlington area.

A bobcat got its back paw stuck in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes, but luckily Kara Quinn saw it happen. When police told her it’d be a while before they could get there, she and her husband Chris grabbed the wire cutters and headed to the hill where the bobcat was stuck. After a few minutes, Chris freed the creature, and it took off into the woods uninjured.

