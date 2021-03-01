Advertisement

Walgreens scheduling issue leaves some waiting on 2nd COVID shots

A scheduling issue at Walgreens has left some Vermonters waiting to schedule a second shot.
A scheduling issue at Walgreens has left some Vermonters waiting to schedule a second shot.
By Erin Brown
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An issue at Walgreens is keeping some people from scheduling appointments to get the COVID vaccine.

Our Erin Brown spoke with one man who got the first dose but doesn’t know when he’ll get the second.

Rod Carr, 72, of Burlington, got the first dose of the COVID vaccine on Friday at the Walgreens on North Avenue in Burlington.

He said the pharmacist who administered the vaccine gave him a piece of paper with the option of either calling back or going online to schedule his second dose. Carr said he tried both.

“Last night I guess it was, I talked with someone on the phone and they explained that their website had crashed and that I should call back in another day or two,” Carr said.

Carr said he tried going online Monday morning to schedule his next appointment.

“I just got a message saying that we don’t have any available appointments coming up within your area,” he said.

Walgreens was unavailable for comment on this particular situation but similar problems have occurred in other states.

Walgreens has said they are experiencing temporary glitches in their system and are working to resolve them. Walgreens says it hopes to have a system in place where people can schedule both appointments at once.

We also reached out to the Vermont Department of Health. In a statement, they said: “We have asked that their systems be set up so that people can schedule their final vaccine dose at the time they schedule or receive their first dose. In most cases, that’s exactly what happens. However, we have heard of instances where people aren’t given the option to schedule their final dose. Our vaccine program has been working with the company to address that so that Vermonters have a seamless process from start to finish in getting vaccinated.”

For Vermonters 65 and older, you can click here to register online for COVID vaccinations or call 855-722-7878.

