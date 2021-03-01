What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another round of stimulus checks could soon be on the way after the House of Representatives passed a $1.9 COVID relief package early Saturday.

The bill now heads to the Senate. If the Senate approves it, most Americans will get a direct payment of $1,400. That’s $200 more than the first direct payment and $800 more than the second one.

Some people in Burlington say they’re thankful for the extra cash.

“Even though it’s not as much as the original intention of $2,000, I do think that something is better than nothing,” said said Shirin Dravid.

“I think that, for now, it’s a good number with the idea of like, we’re still in this pandemic. We don’t want to waste all of the money,” said Joshua Trepanier.

But some would rather the government prioritize other financial assistance programs like student loan debit forgiveness.

“Because that’s like a sizable amount of money that could actually affect change long-term in terms of helping our economy,” said Albert Lunn.

Along with the stimulus checks, the legislation would provide more money to small businesses, unemployed Americans and families.

Those without a job would get $400 a week through Aug. 29.

Food stamps recipients would get a 15% increase in benefits through September.

Most families with young children could claim a larger tax credit for 2021.

For small businesses, $15 billion would go to the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program and $25 billion would fund a new grant program for bars and restaurants.

“In the context of all of the masses, I do think that more would help but me, personally, I think it’s a good even solution to whatever is going on,” said Dravid.

The Paycheck Protection Program would get an additional $7 billion and $19.1 billion would be sent to state and local governments for low-income households.

