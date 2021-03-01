Will Burlington stick with current leadership?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than 48 hours, Burlington voters will decide either to re-elect Mayor Miro Weinberger for a fourth term or choose a new mayor.

Weinberger’s top opponents are Progressive City Council President Max Tracy and Independent City Councilor Ali Dieng.

All three candidates have years of experience in city government but they differ on key issues such as police reform and the City Place project.

WCAX News asked people on Church Street on Sunday who has their vote and why.

Allegra Miller and Anna Grady both cast their ballots for Mayor Miro Weinberger.

“I think his track record just speaks for itself and I like how he’s projecting to move Burlington forward,” said Miller.

“I really like his energy and commitment to the city,” said Grady. “I think he has definitely proven himself and he’s very committed to smart growth in our town.”

Larry Christ didn’t want to disclose who he voted for, but he described his ideal candidate.

“Looking for someone with experience. Looking for someone who appears to have made the right decisions most of the time because none of us make the right decision all of the time,” Christ said.

Clayton Beaulieu doesn’t plan to vote.

“I am not too educated on what’s going on and for me to make a decision that overall wouldn’t necessarily sway an election-- I’m not too educated on the process of who’s who and what they represent so I’d rather stay out of it,” said Beaulieu.

You can either vote in person at your polling place until 7 p.m. on Tuesday or you can drop off your ballot outside of City Hall on Monday.

At this point, it’s too late to mail in your ballot.

