BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday and welcome to March, everyone! The new month will start out mild and springlike, but don’t let that fool you. Grab all of your cold weather gear as you head out the door, because you will need them later today. A drastic change in the weather is coming.

The snow has been melting over the last few days with those springlike temperatures. But everything is going to freeze up solid by this evening as an Arctic blast will send temperatures plummeting and create dangerously low wind chills.

A few rain showers in the morning will change to snow showers by this afternoon as winds shift from the south to the west-northwest and really pick up speed. Winds could gust over 50 mph, and that could bring down trees & power lines, and create power outages.

As the cold air comes in, temperatures will drop like a rock this afternoon & evening. That cold, Arctic air, combined with the strong, gusty winds, will create wind chills (the “feels-like” temperatures) down near 0° this evening. As that cold air moves in, there will be snow showers and possible snow squalls - those quick bursts of heavy snow that could bring a quick inch or two of snow along with whiteout conditions this afternoon & evening . Be aware of this if you are on the roads during that time.

Temperatures will continue to fall overnight and winds will pick up even more. By Tuesday morning, those wind chills will be dangerously low, from -15° to -35°.

Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine, but it will still be cold & windy for Town Meeting Day. The wind will settle down late afternoon into the evening.

Then a clipper system will bring a round of snow showers late Tuesday, Tuesday night, and into Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound into the mid-to-upper 30s. After that, it will turn colder again, but not drastically so. Temperatures will be topping out in the 20s for the end of the week and through the weekend, which is well below average. Our normal high for Burlington is now 34°, but we will be coming up well shy of that.

But as far as the weather goes, it will be mainly sunny for the end of the week and the weekend, with just a few clouds mixing in.

Bundle up the kids and yourselves, make sure the pets are indoors, and check on any neighbors who may have challenges in bitterly cold conditions like this. -Gary

