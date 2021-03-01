BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here it comes! An Arctic blast is barreling across the North Country with quick burst of snow, gusty winds and briefly lower visibilities! Use caution on the roads!

Winds could gust over 50 mph mainly away from the Champlain Valley, and that could bring down trees and power lines, and create power outages.

As the cold air comes in, temperatures will drop very quickly which could lead to a quick freeze of any water on the roads. Wind chills will plummet to near 0° this evening.

Temperatures will continue to fall overnight and winds will pick up even more. By Tuesday morning, those wind chills will be dangerously cold, from -15° to -35°.

Tuesday, Town Meeting Day, we can expect lots of sunshine but it will be bitterly cold especially in the morning. The wind will settle down late afternoon into the evening.

Tuesday, a clipper system will bring some snow showers late in the day, Tuesday night, and into Wednesday. Temperatures will bounce back into the mid-to-upper 30s.

That warming trend won’t continue, temperatures will fall again so highs will be in the 20s again for the

end of the week and into the weekend, which is well below normal for the beginning of March.

Dress in layers Tuesday morning, bundle up the kids before you send them out, and make sure the pets are indoors. Winter is not done with us yet!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.