BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We had a pleasant end to February, with a lot of clouds, but highs in the pleasant 40s.

March will come in like a lion. A cold front will pass through Monday morning, with showers. We’ll then have a lull in the precipitation during the middle of the day. Early highs in the low 40s will fall into the 30s during the afternoon. A second, Arctic cold front will then come through during the late afternoon/early evening time period. Snow showers will accompany this front, and a squall or two cannot be ruled out. Once that front moves through, it will turn sharply colder overnight, with lows plummeting into the single digits. A flash freeze is likely. In addition, the wind will pick up out of the northwest, gusting over 40 mph at times, and possibly to 55 mph in Bennington and Windham counties. This will create wind chills as low as 30 below zero early Tuesday morning. Please dress accordingly and keep the pets indoors! The wind will ease a bit Tuesday afternoon. It will be mostly sunny, but rather deceiving as highs will only be in the teens to around 20 degrees.

Things change dramatically again on Wednesday, as highs rocket back into the upper 30s. A few showers and mountain snow showers are possible. Computer models have been pointing toward another unseasonably cold air mass to affect us for the rest of the week, though not as cold as Tuesday. Highs will be only in the 20s through Sunday. On the other hand, it’s looking quiet, with no big storms expected.

