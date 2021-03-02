Advertisement

Authorities safely detonate WWII bomb found in middle of English town

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, England (CNN) - A decades-old bomb hiding in an English city was discovered and sent packing with a vengeance.

The World War II-era bomb, determined to be a 2,200-pound German air bomb, was discovered in the city of Exeter. The device was unexploded, so authorities decided to detonate it.

First, however, more than 2,000 homes in a quarter-mile radius had to be evacuate, along with portions of a nearby university.

Once everyone was safely out, it was showtime.

The controlled detonation was a success but did shower the area with debris.

Residents are now slowly being allowed to reenter their properties while the cleanup operation is underway.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence
File photo
Vermonters 65+ start signing up for COVID vaccinations
ice rescue
Two men saved from breaking ice on Lake Champlain

Latest News

Prince Harry and his wife, former American actress Meghan Markle.
Publisher to appeal ruling that it invaded Meghan’s privacy
Vaccine
3rd vaccine rolls out, new boosters being developed
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2005 file photo, Bunny Wailer performs at the One Love concert to...
Bunny Wailer, reggae luminary and last Wailers member, dies
File photo
Worker gets 2nd court victory over medical marijuana claim
Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people,...
Hospital: SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck, killing 15