Advertisement

Catholics voice concerns over morality of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

File photo
File photo(CNN-Johnson & Johnson)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The FDA’s approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine might be celebrated by Vermont and other states, but some in the Catholic Church aren’t happy about it.

Vermont Bishop Christopher Coyne is urging parishioners to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if possible, calling the Johnson & Johnson shot morally compromised. It was developed using cloned stem cells from two fetuses aborted decades ago.

The bishop says he’s not worried this will send a dangerous message and put lives at risk because he says any shot is better than no shot for the greater good.

“People should get vaccinated when they can, even if it means using the Johnson & Johnson because the other one isn’t available -- then they should do it. It’s more important to get vaccinated. But when you have a choice, it’s better to use ones morally consistent with our teachings,” Coyne said.

The bishop received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine because of his work in nursing homes.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence
File photo
Vaccinations for underlying health conditions open next week; Teacher vaccination details coming Friday
File photo
Vermonters 65+ start signing up for COVID vaccinations

Latest News

CM
Vermont sculptor rides out Texas storm
Vermont maple sugar-makers say they don't yet know what Mother Nature has in store for them...
Will pandemic, weather leave Vt. sugar-makers in a sticky situation?
The Vermont Symphony orchestra released a special recording of the state song for employees...
VSO gives exclusive performance for Vermont Town Meeting Day workers
x
Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing