Catholics voice concerns over morality of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The FDA’s approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine might be celebrated by Vermont and other states, but some in the Catholic Church aren’t happy about it.

Vermont Bishop Christopher Coyne is urging parishioners to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if possible, calling the Johnson & Johnson shot morally compromised. It was developed using cloned stem cells from two fetuses aborted decades ago.

The bishop says he’s not worried this will send a dangerous message and put lives at risk because he says any shot is better than no shot for the greater good.

“People should get vaccinated when they can, even if it means using the Johnson & Johnson because the other one isn’t available -- then they should do it. It’s more important to get vaccinated. But when you have a choice, it’s better to use ones morally consistent with our teachings,” Coyne said.

The bishop received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine because of his work in nursing homes.

