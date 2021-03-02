Advertisement

Coming this weekend: Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A family friendly streaming option this week is the Walt Disney Co.’s computer-animated “Raya and the Last Dragon,” featuring the voices of “Star Wars’” Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as a dragon.

The fantasy adventure finds a lone warrior, Raya, on a mission to track down a dragon (yes, it’s the last one) who has the powers to stop an evil invader and save humanity.

Co-written by “Crazy Rich Asians” screenwriter Adele Lim and directed by Don Hall (“Big Hero 6”) and Carlos Lopez Estrada (“Blindspotting”), “Raya” also features the voices of Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh and Benedict Wong.

The film will be available on Disney+ Friday with “Premier Access,” meaning it’ll cost $29.99 to rent. It’ll also be in theaters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence
File photo
Vaccinations for school staff, underlying health conditions open next week
File photo
Vermonters 65+ start signing up for COVID vaccinations

Latest News

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people
Will pandemic, weather leave Vt. sugar-markers in a sticky situation?
Will pandemic, weather leave Vt. sugar-markers in a sticky situation?
Vermont student-journalists take on Town Meeting Day
Vermont student-journalists take on Town Meeting Day
Meet South Burlington's new city manager
Meet South Burlington's new city manager
North Country leaders say manufacturer's expansion will benefit region
North Country leaders say manufacturer's expansion will benefit region