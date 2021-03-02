Advertisement

Critics: Cuomo apology ‘tone-deaf,’ ignores power imbalance

Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response to accusations that he sexually harassed women on the job is being viewed as a tone-deaf “faux-pology” by critics and victim’s advocates.

Cuomo said in a statement that he only meant to joke with staff to add ‘levity’ to their serious work. However, at least two women have complained that they were uncomfortable with his alleged sexual advances and were forced to change jobs or leave state government. Northwestern University law professor Deborah Tuerkheimer says Cuomo in his statement ignores the power imbalance at play.

Meanwhile, New York Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou calls sexual harassment at the statehouse rampant.

