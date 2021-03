DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews in the Northeast Kingdom battled an early morning fire Tuesday.

According to the Orleans County Fire and EMS Facebook page, crews say the fire was at Auto Outfitters on Quarry Road.

We don’t have many details at this time. But videos sent in to us show heavy flames.

Crews had to work in frigid temperatures with heavy winds.

