Governor to give COVID-19 update this Tuesday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will hold another pandemic press conference this Tuesday.

We expect to hear about who is next to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. People who are 18-to-65 with underlying health conditions should be able to sign up soon.

Now that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available, there’s talk of including teachers in the vaccination rollout sooner.

We also expect an update on cases, outbreaks and trends.

