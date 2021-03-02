Advertisement

Governor to give COVID-19 update this Tuesday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will hold another pandemic press conference this Tuesday.

We expect to hear about who is next to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. People who are 18-to-65 with underlying health conditions should be able to sign up soon.

Now that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available, there’s talk of including teachers in the vaccination rollout sooner.

We also expect an update on cases, outbreaks and trends.

Watch that press conference right here on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

