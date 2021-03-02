Advertisement

Green Mountain Power crews busy overnight

FILE photo
FILE photo(WHSV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermonters are waking up to power outages Tuesday morning, but a lot of people have had their power restored overnight.

Strong winds likely caused some of these issues.

Right now, most of the state’s outages are in Windham County.

The Westminster Fire and Rescue team says countless trees fell early Tuesday morning because of the winds, saying debris even hit a home.

Green Mountain Power crews say they are out working to turn the lights back on.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a one-car crash on Interstate-89 in South Burlington on Saturday.
Speed, no seat belts blamed in deadly South Burlington crash
What you’ll get from the stimulus package, if it passes
Kara and Chris Quinn free a bobcat tangled up in a barbed wire fence near Vergennes.
VIDEO: Couple frees bobcat from barbed-wire fence
File photo
Vermonters 65+ start signing up for COVID vaccinations
The Berlin Mall/File photo
Former Vermont mall store to become COVID-19 vaccine hub

Latest News

Polls at Edmunds Middle School
Voters head to the polls this Town Meeting Day
Tuesday’s Town Meeting Day will be unlike any other with various cities and towns holding their...
Voters head to the polls this Town Meeting Day
Essex merger
Essex and Essex Junction voters to decide on merger
ice rescue
Two men saved from breaking ice on Lake Champlain