Green Mountain Power crews busy overnight

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermonters are waking up to power outages Tuesday morning, but a lot of people have had their power restored overnight.

Strong winds likely caused some of these issues.

Right now, most of the state’s outages are in Windham County.

The Westminster Fire and Rescue team says countless trees fell early Tuesday morning because of the winds, saying debris even hit a home.

Green Mountain Power crews say they are out working to turn the lights back on.

